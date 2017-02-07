Attempted murder in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 45-year-old man is allegedly the victim of an attempted murder in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Around 10:50 p.m. Monday police were called after gunshots were heard, according to Benoit Boisselle, Montreal police spokesperson.

READ MORE: Police investigate attempted murder in downtown Montreal

The incident took place on Sainte-Catherine Street East near Valois Avenue.

Police found the victim in a nearby depanneur.

He suffered an upper body injury and is in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a grey vehicle.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate east end attempted murder

The link between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

No motive has been established for the shooting.