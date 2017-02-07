Central Saanich
February 7, 2017 2:00 am
Updated: February 7, 2017 2:01 am

Only in Canada: Central Saanich man uses Zamboni to clear streets of snow, police say

A Zamboni ice resurfacing machine clears the ice at an arena in Oakville, Ont., Feb. 22, 2014. An ice resurfacer is a vehicle or hand-pushed device used to clean and smooth the surface of an ice sheet, usually in an ice rink. The two major manufacturers are Resurfice Corporation, which sells Olympia-brand machines, and Frank J. Zamboni & Company. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan

A Central Saanich man had a uniquely Canadian — and ill-advised — plan to clear his streets of snow.

Police confirmed that they pulled over a man who was using a Zamboni to clean the streets on Monday night.

Officers received a report from a person who saw an ice resurfacing machine driving up and down Tanner Road and Central Saanich Road around 8 p.m.

Officers quickly tracked down the driver and said that using the hockey arena staple on the streets is offside.

While the driver may have meant to help, he actually may have made matters worse, scraping a layer of snow off the road but also leaving a flattened layer of snow that could turn to ice.

While it is illegal for Zambonis to be out on the street, police let the well-intentioned driver off with a warning.

