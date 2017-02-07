Only in Canada: Central Saanich man uses Zamboni to clear streets of snow, police say

A Central Saanich man had a uniquely Canadian — and ill-advised — plan to clear his streets of snow.

Police confirmed that they pulled over a man who was using a Zamboni to clean the streets on Monday night.

Officers received a report from a person who saw an ice resurfacing machine driving up and down Tanner Road and Central Saanich Road around 8 p.m.

Officers quickly tracked down the driver and said that using the hockey arena staple on the streets is offside.

While the driver may have meant to help, he actually may have made matters worse, scraping a layer of snow off the road but also leaving a flattened layer of snow that could turn to ice.

While it is illegal for Zambonis to be out on the street, police let the well-intentioned driver off with a warning.