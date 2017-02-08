Canada
February 8, 2017 10:47 am

Census 2016: How has your city grown? Find your neighbourhood

By and Global News

Condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday February 2, 2017.

Darryl Dyck
Canada’s population grew by 5 per cent between 2011 and 2016, according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.

But that growth has been very uneven across Canada, and even within cities.

In the maps below, you can look up Canadian cities and zoom in to the neighbourhood level to see how each area has grown or shrunk over the last five years.

Click on a city name in the list below to jump to that map.

Vancouver | Kelowna | Calgary | Edmonton | Regina | Saskatoon | Winnipeg | London | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal | Moncton | Saint John | Fredericton | Halifax

Vancouver »

Vancouver

Kelowna »

Kelowna

Calgary »

Calgary

Edmonton »

Edmonton

Regina »

Regina

Saskatoon »

Saskatoon

Winnipeg »

Winnipeg

London »

London

Hamilton »

Hamilton

Toronto »

Toronto

Ottawa »

Ottawa

Montreal »

Montreal

Moncton »

Moncton

Saint John »

Saint John

Fredericton »

Fredericton

Halifax »

Halifax

