Census 2016: How has your city grown? Find your neighbourhood
Canada’s population grew by 5 per cent between 2011 and 2016, according to the latest census data from Statistics Canada.
But that growth has been very uneven across Canada, and even within cities.
In the maps below, you can look up Canadian cities and zoom in to the neighbourhood level to see how each area has grown or shrunk over the last five years.
Click on a city name in the list below to jump to that map.
Vancouver | Kelowna | Calgary | Edmonton | Regina | Saskatoon | Winnipeg | London | Hamilton | Toronto | Ottawa | Montreal | Moncton | Saint John | Fredericton | HalifaxVancouver »
Vancouver
Kelowna
Calgary
Edmonton
Regina
Saskatoon
Winnipeg
London
Hamilton
Toronto
Ottawa
Montreal
Moncton
Saint John
Fredericton
Halifax
