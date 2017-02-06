Crime
February 6, 2017 9:35 am

Man armed with gun comes up empty-handed in attempted Saskatoon robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Man armed with a gun comes up empty-handed in an attempted robbery of a Saskatoon business.

File / Global News
A A

A man armed with a gun fled empty-handed after trying to rob a Saskatoon business.

Saskatoon police officials said the man entered the business in the 3000-block of Preston Avenue South just before 10 p.m. CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest man who broke through front door of Exhibition home

He demand money but then fled on foot with getting any cash.

Police are looking for a man who is approximately six-foot tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Robbery
Attempted Saskatoon Robbery
Gun
Preston Avenue South
Robbery
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News