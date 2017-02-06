Man armed with gun comes up empty-handed in attempted Saskatoon robbery

A man armed with a gun fled empty-handed after trying to rob a Saskatoon business.

Saskatoon police officials said the man entered the business in the 3000-block of Preston Avenue South just before 10 p.m. CT on Sunday.

He demand money but then fled on foot with getting any cash.

Police are looking for a man who is approximately six-foot tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.