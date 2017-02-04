Police arrest man who broke through front door of Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police say a 31-year-old man was arrested at a home that was broken into in the Exhibition neighbourhood on Friday.

At around 8:50 p.m. CT, officers responded to a call about a break and enter in progress.

The caller reported a man had broke through the front door of the home in the 400-block of Hilliard Street West. The occupants of the house retreated outside and waited for police to arrive.

READ MORE: Police talk screaming Saskatoon man off bus carrying special needs adults

Upon arrival, officers confronted the man inside the home and arrested him without incident.

He is facing a charge of break and enter.

Police officials said the accused was not known to the occupants and appeared to have been under the influence of an unknown substance.