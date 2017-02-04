Crime
February 4, 2017 6:05 pm
Updated: February 4, 2017 6:07 pm

Police arrest man who broke through front door of Saskatoon home

Thomas Piller - Web Producer

Police arrested man who broke through the front door of a home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police say a 31-year-old man was arrested at a home that was broken into in the Exhibition neighbourhood on Friday.

At around 8:50 p.m. CT, officers responded to a call about a break and enter in progress.

The caller reported a man had broke through the front door of the home in the 400-block of Hilliard Street West.  The occupants of the house retreated outside and waited for police to arrive.

Upon arrival, officers confronted the man inside the home and arrested him without incident.

He is facing a charge of break and enter.

Police officials said the accused was not known to the occupants and appeared to have been under the influence of an unknown substance.

