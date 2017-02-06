Snowfall warnings remain for B.C.’s South Coast Monday, police say don’t drive in some areas

Snowfall warnings remain in place for much of B.C.’s South Coast Monday morning.

This has prompted school closures across the province.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for:

Metro Vancouver

Fraser Valley

Greater Victoria

Kootenay Lake

West Kootenay

East Kootenay

Arrow Lakes

Bounday region

A low pressure system is moving across Washington State, bringing snow to the region on Monday.

The current forecast calls for total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm by early Tuesday, however that may change throughout the day.

Snowfall amounts since it all began first thing Friday… pic.twitter.com/7u1XdbRg4f — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) February 6, 2017

The snowfall warning that is in effect, combined with the snow that fell on the weekend has prompted some RCMP and police detachments to warn drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Surrey RCMP say roadways in the region are “extremely dangerous” and there have already been many collisions. They say roads are icy, slippery and hills are treacherous.

In Abbotsford, police are warning drivers not to travel in the Sumas flats, east of Whatcom, and north of Vye due to extreme snow drifts and dangerous road conditions.

Some road closures are also in effect in Abbotsford:

Single Lane:

– Holly St (Glenwood – Peardonville); Beach Ave (Center – Holly) & intersecting roads 7-7.

Vancouver Police Department is saying if you must head out the door today to give yourself extra time and space on the road.

Here's the latest on #snow clearing in Vancouver! If you MUST drive today, pls give yourself extra time & space on the road. #DriveSafely https://t.co/Dm8etMOziE — Cst Anne-Marie Clark (@VPD2Fox15) February 5, 2017

Of course it’s not all doom and gloom – residents across the region have been having a lot of fun with all the snow that has been falling.