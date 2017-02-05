Crime
February 5, 2017 1:13 pm
Updated: February 5, 2017 1:22 pm

March in Quebec City Sunday to remember victims of mosque attack

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press

A march will be held Sunday in Quebec City to remember the victims of last week's deadly mosque attack, Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press
A A

A march will be held Sunday in Quebec City to remember the victims of last week’s deadly mosque attack.

The event is organized by the mosque where a gunman killed six people one week ago as they prayed.

Participants will gather at Laval University beginning at noon and make their way to Quebec’s legislature.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque reopens six days after deadly shooting

The six victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque and opened fire on men who were attending
prayer.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was arrested Sunday night following the massacre in which several people were also wounded.

READ MORE: Thousands attend Montreal funeral for 3 of Quebec City mosque shooting victims

Bissonnette has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alexandre Bissonnette
centre culturel islamique de quebec
Mosque
mosque crime
mosque shooting
mosquee de quebec
mosquee quebec
Quebec City
Quebec City Mosque Attack
Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Quebec City Shooting
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News