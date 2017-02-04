Quebec City mosque reopens six days after deadly shooting.

The Quebec City mosque where six people were shot and killed and several others injured while completing their evening prayers six days ago reopened Saturday morning.

The re-opening comes as three people injured in the attack remain in a Quebec City hospital. According to Pascale St-Pierre, spokesperson for the Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus, two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Even though the building is undergoing renovations to repair the damage sustained during the attack, prayer space was made available for those returning to the mosque for their daily prayers.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

On its Facebook page, the Centre Culturel Islamique announced the mosque would be open for the morning prayer and that several conferences and activities were planned to mark the occasion.

Men will be able to pray on the first floor of the centre while women will have a space to pray in the basement.

WATCH BELOW: Funerals held for victims of Quebec City mosque attack

The opening comes a day after the funeral in Quebec City of the last three victims of the mosque attack. The first three were remembered in a ceremony in Montreal Thursday.

READ MORE: Not enough Muslim cemeteries in Quebec, community struggles to bury dead: immigration specialist

Since the attacks, Canadians have held vigils, rallies and even formed a human chain in solidarity with the victims. More solidarity rallies are scheduled for Saturday in front of the mosque in Quebec City and at Parc Émilie-Gamelin in Montreal.

–With files from the Canadian Press