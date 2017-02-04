Forum focuses on getting Albertans to eat healthier local food

Experts in food from across Alberta have gathered in Edmonton this weekend to find ways to improve access to local and nutritious food.

“We’re talking and having conversations around food waste, around how do you process food, where should you grow it, how do you get community interested in food and what should we do next,” co-chair Susan Roberts said.

Cultivating Connections is about gathering people from Alberta’s regional food systems to identify ways to collaborate and inspire initiatives. The forum features 20 sessions, two keynote speakers and a total of 80 speakers, with 75 coming from Alberta.

Roberts said the forum is part of an active movement in the province at finding ways to make the regional food system healthier. But more needs to be done for all Albertans to embrace the movement.

“People aren’t thinking about their food. We’re too busy. We’re taking our kids to hockey. We’re doing all of our different things. We’re not taking the time to think about our food. We’re more fast food oriented, and that will change,” Roberts said.

“That’s our purpose: bring people together, talk about food. What do we think needs to be changed to make us spiritually, physically and mentally healthy. That’s the conversation, so it’s all about chatting and chewing.”

Of particular interest for Roberts is to see Albertans eat less food that’s processed.

“It’s a matter of how do we get things in place and an infrastructure in place to make that happen,” she said.

The Cultivating Connections form is being held at the Expo Centre and runs until Sunday.