Frozen body found on shore near Humber Yacht Club

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found on the shore near the Toronto Humber Yacht Club on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. after a passerby noticed the body near the shore by the club.

Police told Global News that the body has not been removed from the scene due to icy conditions.

The gender of the victim is still unknown. No further information has been released at this time.