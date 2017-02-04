Politics
Iranian baby to be admitted to U.S. for life-saving surgery despite travel ban

By Staff The Associated Press

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a federal judge in Seattle has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump‘s executive order will now be allowed to travel for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo said Friday that Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Medical Center has offered to perform the surgery. But the family reportedly chose to do it in Portland, Oregon, where they have a relative.

The baby girl’s family had planned to enter the country earlier this week after picking up a tourist visa in Dubai.

But they were abruptly turned back as travellers of one of seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted under the president’s executive order.

Cuomo says he worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to help secure a waiver of Trump’s order.

