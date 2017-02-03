‘Missing’ man on Cypress Mountain found; left car due to illness

UPDATE: Missing person Yao Gu has been found safe and sound. North Shore Rescue said Gu was not lost but became ill and left his car on Cypress.

#WVPDCommunications – Male associated to car left @Cypressmtn Thursday has returned & is OK. Search concluded. Thank you @NSRescue 1 of 2 — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) February 3, 2017

2 of 2 Male left mountain in different vehicle, Returned for car today.PLS leave info on vehicle if leaving it after hours @Cypressmtn!! — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) February 3, 2017

Police and search crews are looking for a possible missing person after a car was left abandoned in the parking lot of Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police Department and North Shore Rescue say a Lexus with Washington State licence plates was found in the downhill parking lot, where it was left overnight.

Police say they have established that 18-year-old Yao Gu drove the car from Seattle and into B.C. on Thursday.

They say they don’t believe foul play is involved at this point.

Anyone with information about Gu or his car is asked to call West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300.