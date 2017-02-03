Edmonton man charged after seizure of drug-infused baked goods to be sentenced Friday

The sentencing hearing is underway Friday for a man charged after more than $300,000 worth of drug-infused baked goods, other drugs and cash were seized from two west Edmonton locations.

In September 2014, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams found various forms of illicit drugs that were being packaged and sold from a business near 109 Avenue and 166A Street. Police said they seized individually packaged drugs intended for re-sale, as well as various baked goods and sweets that were allegedly to be infused with drugs like marijuana, hashish or mushrooms.

Michael Scott Ennis, was charged with several drug-related offences, including seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

On Friday, Ennis’ family and friends were in court for the proceedings.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking but is requesting he serve out his sentence under house arrest.

The Crown is asking for a sentence between two and two and a half years. The defence is asking for a two-year conditional sentence with two years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Crown says there was no time served by Ennis. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

Defense is asking for leniency because Ennis has Crohn's disease. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

The Crown told court Ennis is not “your typical drug trafficker.” He is well mannered and does not have a criminal record. However, the Crown argued the nature of his activities cannot be ignored. The Crown said he was running a sophisticated business that was illegal in 2014 and still is now.

Crown says police had to investigate Ennis in 2015 after complaints. He says Ennis has taken responsibility for his actions but fancies 1/2 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

2/2 himself a Robin Hood. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

Judge says Ennis has one prior conviction on record but crown isn't relying on it, saying it is dated — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

Court heard marijuana helped Ennis, who the defence said has Crohn’s Disease. He is 49 years old and has had a medical marijuana prescription for about one year.

Ennis started the Studio Music Foundation with his father years ago. The defence brought up the community work done by the foundation.

While the foundation was connected to the building where the drugs were found, and the Crown argued the two were intertwined.

Crown says the fact some wasn't sold for profit doesn't change the fact it was a commercial operation. #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

Judge says Ennis stated stress, illness and desire to help sick people all contributed to his offence — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 3, 2017

The judge said he received 55 letters of reference for Ennis.

When he addressed court, Ennis pleaded to serve his sentence under house arrest. He said he is a caregiver for his young daughter and her mother and he have separated.

“I must implore you to let me serve my sentence in the community,” he said.

“Me and my daughter are very close,” Ennis said, holding back tears. “Separation of me and my little girl will affect us.”

With files from Julia Wong, Global News