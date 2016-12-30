Police arrest Halifax shop owner selling marijuana without restrictions

The owner of Auntie’s Health and Wellness, a marijuana store that opened in July and began selling pot without any restrictions just two weeks ago, has been taken into custody.

Officers and paramedics were seen entering the downtown Halifax shop around 3 p.m. Friday.

A short while later, Shirley Martineau, owner of Auntie’s, was lead out of the store in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Three others were arrested along with Martineau, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound confirmed.

She added that all four are being questioned by police.

Penfound said the investigation is ongoing and that charges are possible.

Two weeks ago, Martineau lifted all restrictions on selling from her store, saying she’d sell to anyone over the age of 19.

“You know, I believe in four months it’s going to be legal anyways so I’m hoping to skirt by. I’m hoping that happens,” she said at the time.

At the the time, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said police wouldn’t open an investigation into the store unless they received a public complaint.

