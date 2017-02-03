Baby dies of starvation days after parents fatally OD on fentanyl in Pennsylvania

The tragic death of a baby girl in Pennsylvania who died of starvation after both her parents fatally overdosed on fentanyl has been ruled a homicide.

Summer Chambers was just five months old when both her parents, Jason Chambers, 27, and Chelsea Cardaro, 19, died from acute fentanyl overdoses. It’s believed they died around Dec. 15, and that Summer died around Dec. 20. All three bodies were found Dec. 22.

Summer’s body was found in a bassinet in the Johnstown, Pa., home.

“When you’re dealing with infants and children, it always raises the emotional level,” said Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees.

“It was a heart-wrenching case for everybody involved.”

Lees ruled Summer’s death a homicide due to “neglect of the parents,” The Tribute-Democrat reports.

Authorities were called to the house in November after Summer’s father overdosed; he was revived. Children and Family Services went to the home on Dec. 7 to check on Summer, WJAC reports.

Fentanyl is a growing problem in Canada as well as in the U.S.

It’s a synthetic opiate narcotic that’s traditionally been used for cancer patients in severe pain. It’s become increasingly popular to cut fentanyl into street drugs, such as heroin or cocaine. Even a tiny dose can be fatal, and it’s impossible to detect by smell or taste.

Canadian officials are on high alert as the drug infiltrates all corners of the country, and have been working to make a plan to combat the crisis.

The rise of opioid use in many U.S. counties and states has overwhelmed child welfare systems. In America, a baby is born dependent on opioids every 19 minutes, according to a Reuters investigative report.

The Johnstown Police Department’s Facebook page suggests the city is grappling with high levels of crime and drug activity.

One post thanks an anonymous donor who supplied “trauma packs” to be carried in police cruisers, to help immediately care for civilians or fellow officers “with the rash of shootings that are plaguing our city.”

Other posts mention the successful rollout of naloxone and narcan, drugs that help stop overdoses from becoming fatal.

Another post thanks for the donation of puncture-proof gloves, “for each officer to protect from being stuck by a needle during searches.”