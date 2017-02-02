Surrey crime dropped double-digits in 2016

Violent crime in Surrey dropped in 2016, according to statistics released by the RCMP.

The total number of violent crimes in the city dropped by 16 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, with the biggest decreases seen in the number of robberies (down 37 per cent), attempted murders (dpwn 32 per cent) and assault (down 13 per cent). Sexual assaults and abductions/kidnappings were also down slightly.

However, the number of homicides grew from eight in 2015 to 11 last year, marking an increase of 38 per cent.

The drop comes after a jump in 2015 for violent crimes, where the number of attempted murders increased 211 per cent from 2014. Sexual assaults, abductions and assaults were also up that year.

The number of property crimes stayed virtually the same year-over-year, moving slightly from 31, 580 in 2015 to 31,726 in 2016. Residential break-and-enters were up 15 per cent, but business break-and-enters fell by 20 per cent.

The only other property crimes to increase were theft from a vehicle, shoplifting and mischief.

Property theft over $5,000 was down almost 40 per cent while thefts under $5,000 also dropped 17 per cent.

Offensive weapons charges were also down over a quarter at 28 per cent. Drug charges showed a similar reduction with cocaine possession down 14 per cent and marijuana production down 20 per cent.

Global News reached out to Surrey RCMP for a comment on the trends, but did not hear back by deadline.