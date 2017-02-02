New conservation area in Manitoba will protect 86 bird species:nature group

LUNDAR, Man. — A nature group has unveiled a new conservation site in Manitoba.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said the Swan Lake Wetland-Parkland Complex project near Lundar, Man., is more than 935 hectares.

The area is a mix of forest, savanna, grasslands and expansive wetlands which tie into Big Swan Lake and the surrounding smaller shallow water lakes.

It says bird surveys conducted in the area found 86 bird species, including four threatened species at risk – the least bittern, Eastern Whip-poor-will, bobolink and barn swallow.

The conservancy says the open wetlands along the east end of the property are important for many wetland bird species, including sandhill crane, great blue heron, and American white pelican.

Environment Canada contributed more than $521,000 which was used to help buy the land, and cover off other project costs, surveys, appraisals, biological inventories for all species and habitats and a property management plan.