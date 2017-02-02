Large repair bill for Peachland landslide

The estimated repair cost for landslide damage in Peachland is $750,000.

A collection of ground water is being blamed for the January 6th slide that took out a section of Renfrew Road and sent debris onto Highway 97.

Fill will be trucked into the site and a reinforcing grid will be installed to help stabilize the hill side.

It’s expected work will start in the middle of February and take four to six weeks to complete.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and support during this time, while we have been carefully assessing our options to ensure the best possible outcomes that provide optimum value for the community,” said mayor Cindy Fortin in an information bulletin.

The speed limit on Highway 97 in the slide area has been reduced to 70 km/h.

The District of Peachland is hoping to get funding assistance for the repairs from Emergency Management BC.