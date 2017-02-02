Should TransLink fares be based on distance travelled?

TransLink wants to hear from you on the future of bus and SkyTrain fares.

The transit authority is launching an online survey and discussion forum about the fare options.

On the table so far – setting ticket prices based on distance travelled, time of day or service type.

TransLink is hoping to have recommendations on its new payment system ready by next year.

“One of the main concerns that we hear and that we’ve heard over the years from our customers is the feeling that it’s not fair that if you’re making a short trip that happens to cross an arbitrary zone boundary that you need to pay a two zone fare,” Andrew McCurran, TransLink’s Strategic Planning director said.

“Which is one of the reasons why in Phase One of the Transit Fare Review 70 per cent of residents supported moving to more of a distance-based system. And one of their main concerns was this fairness question around short trips across a zone boundary.”