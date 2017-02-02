Canadian groundhogs predict early spring

All eyes were on those famous furry forecasters Thursday morning, with Canadian groundhogs showing unanimous predictions for an early spring.

According to tradition, if a groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter.

At 7 a.m., Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his home and didn’t see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, arguably the best-known weather predicting whistle dog, woke around 7:20 a.m. and saw his shadow, forecasting another six weeks of winter.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Wiarton Willie emerged from his burrow and didn’t see his shadow, predicting an early spring

Port Stanley was in on the fun again this year as the Pierside Pub hosted Princess Sandy Stanley.

Taz and Jim from AM980’s sister station FM96 were broadcasting live from the pub as Sandy awakened around 8:10 a.m., and like Sam and Willie, didn’t see her shadow.

Last year, Canada’s furry forecasters had mixed predictions.

Sam and Sandy emerged from their burrows and both didn’t see their shadows, predicting an early spring. However, Willie saw his shadow, forecasting another six weeks of winter.

Regardless of who saw their shadow Thursday, a typical Canadian winter usually doesn’t end until after March 16th.