Ontario’s albino groundhog Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring

Ontario’s much-beloved albino groundhog Wiarton Willie woke up Thursday morning and didn’t see his shadow which means Canadians are in for an early spring.

The furry rodent briefly conferred with the town’s mayor before making his prediction official in front of a boisterous crowd in the South Bruce Peninsula community.

So, my prediction is official. I didn't see my shadow so an early spring it is. #officialprediction #earlyspring — Wiarton Willie (@willieofficial) February 2, 2017

Fellow groundhog colleague Shubenacadie Sam made a similar prediction out east in Nova Scotia when he didn’t see his shadow on Thursday.

Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day there would be six more weeks of winter.

Pennsylvania Punxsutawney Phil on the other hand didn’t see eye to eye with his Canadian counterparts after he jumped out of his burrow and saw his shadow.