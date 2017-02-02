Nova Scotia groundhog Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring
Nova Scotia’s expert weather prognosticator has spoken, and according to the furry, nap-loving groundhog Shubenacadie Sam, an early spring is on the way.
Sam did not see his shadow Wednesday morning, meaning winter should soon be coming to a close for Nova Scotians.
Shubenacadie Sam gives one of Canada’s first Groundhog Day predictions.
Last year, Shubenacadie Sam predicted an early close to the winter season after emerging from his burrow at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park and not seeing his shadow.
