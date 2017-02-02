Nova Scotia groundhog Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring

Nova Scotia’s expert weather prognosticator has spoken, and according to the furry, nap-loving groundhog Shubenacadie Sam, an early spring is on the way.

Sam did not see his shadow Wednesday morning, meaning winter should soon be coming to a close for Nova Scotians.

READ MORE: Groundhog Day: Why we carry on with the tradition

Shubenacadie Sam gives one of Canada’s first Groundhog Day predictions.

It's an early spring, guys! Called it. #GroundhogDay — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2017

Last year, Shubenacadie Sam predicted an early close to the winter season after emerging from his burrow at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park and not seeing his shadow.