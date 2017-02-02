Halifax councillor Matt Whitman seeks provincial PC party nomination

Halifax councillor and former deputy-mayor Matt Whitman is joining the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative party, the party confirmed Wednesday morning.

Whitman is seeking the party nomination for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville.

Whitman hinted at this jump to provincial politics Wednesday, saying in a statement that “HRM is in good hands,” and that he’d “be pleased to help out provincially.”

Whitman has been a councillor in Halifax since 2012. He recently defended his seat on council for a second term, winning the 2016 municipal election. He said he doesn’t believe he’s letting down voters that elected him into council by running provincially.

“When I was knocking on doors last summer, campaigning, most of the issues that were coming up at the doors were provincial,” he said.

“Those folks are counting on me, whether municipally or provincially to represent them so I’d be honoured to help them provincially.”

Whitman will hold on to his municipal seat while campaigning for a seat in the Nova Scotia legislature, and is committed to staying in his post “right up until election day.”

He said he isn’t worried about the possibility that should he win a provincial seat, a municipal byelection would have to be called in his district.

“The cost of a byelection is small compared to the cost of money spent on the Bluenose and on ferries and on all the other boondoggles, so I don’t mind sparking a byelection — if it ends up saving the province in the long run, that’s the key for me.”

The Bluenose II and ferry are among the issues Whitman said have, over the past year, influenced his decision to run, along with the way the government has dealt with files like senior’s pharmacare and the ongoing teachers dispute.

“I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I could win this,” Whitman said when asked about his chances of beating current opponent Ben Jessome.

“My chances are great. I have a lot of support in this area.”

Businessman Tim Kohoot running for Timberlea-Prospect

Local businessman and entrepreneur Tim Kohoot is seeking the nomination for Timberlea-Prospect, according to a release from the PCs.

Kohoot, founder of Kohoot Media, said it’s “time for Nova Scotia to think big and engage all of our citizens in making the province a leader on the world stage.”

“I have a really strong passion for helping people and I see what Jamie [Baillie] is trying to do with the party and what he’s going to do, and I just want to be a part of that,” Kohoot said.

Party Leader Jamie Baillie said he’s “thrilled” about the two new additions, saying their joining speaks to the party’s growth.

“Make no mistake about it, the Progressive Conservative Party will win in Metro and across our province,” Baillie said.

“Having high-calibre people like Tim Kohoot and Matt Whitman offer their names to be Progressive Conservative candidates proves our party is on the move and ready to form the next government.”