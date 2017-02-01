Halifax councillor Matt Whitman expected to jump into provincial politics

It’s anticipated Halifax city councillor Matt Whitman will announce on Thursday that he plans to run for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party in the next provincial election.

Whitman was first elected to council in October, 2012 and represents District 13: Hammonds Plains – St. Margaret’s. He was reelected in 2016.

He tells Global News that while campaigning in the summer, many of the concerns residents brought to his attention were provincial in nature, like the need for a new school in Hammonds Plains, senior’s pharmacare, the Nova Scotia film industry, the “Bluenose boondoggle” and the teachers’ negotiations.

In a statement, Whitman said “we need our MLAs to speak up” regarding the need for schools and fair negotiating.

Although he did not confirm what will happen Thursday, Whitman said, “I’ve enjoyed collaborating with my colleagues and residents & staff on municipal matters and would appreciate the opportunity to do the same on provincial issues. HRM is in good hands. I’d be pleased to help provincially.”

No date has been set yet for the election.