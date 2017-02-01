Nickelback tour stopping at SaskTel Centre in September

Nickelback will perform at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Sept. 23.

The Canadian rock band announced their “Feed The Machine” tour.

The tour will begin on June 23 with 44 dates across North America including stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver.

Shaman’s Harvest will join Nickelback on all dates and Cheap Trick will be a special guest for the western Canadian leg of the tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Feb. 11.

Nickelback’s ninth album, Feed The Machine, is set for release on June 9.