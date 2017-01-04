SaskTel Centre sets attendance record in 2016

It was a record-breaking year for attendance at SaskTel Centre in 2016 with over 700,000 guests going to events.

In total, there were 22 concerts held at the Saskatoon facility last year.

“We’re one of the smaller markets that major concert tours play. As a matter of fact, if you look at a tour, we’re usually the smallest or the second or third smallest community they play,” Will Lofdahl, SaskTel Centre chief executive office (CEO), said.

“We’re very fortunate to have a community that wraps its arms around the facility and supports the events that we bring, which allows us to continue to be successful.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes facing off in Saskatoon pre-season NHL game

Country music entertainer Garth Brooks alone brought in nearly one-hundred thousand people with six shows.

“We also had the largest concert event that has ever taken place in the province of Saskatchewan with Garth Brooks. He sold 80,000 tickets in the first hour of on-sale, we ended up with 94,000 total.”

Some other acts that helped the facility’s attendance were Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood as well as the inaugural season of the Saskatchewan Rush with the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Lofdahl said they are still in the process of booking concerts and entertainment for 2017.