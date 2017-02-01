Edmonton’s Little Brickyard House could soon be a designated historic resource

The old brick house that is home to Little Brick café and general store is one step closer to being designated a municipal historic resource.

A report to council Wednesday indicated the request for designation came from the owners. They completed the application requirements on Dec. 5, 2016.

“I think it’s a good news story,” Coun. Ben Henderson said. “It’s one of the real original buildings on which, in some ways, Riverdale was built.

“That’s where the Little Brickyard was and this was the house that was with it, the family was there. I think it’s been really nicely redeveloped into a coffee shop,” he said. “It’s just really encouraging to see someone say, ‘OK, let’s designate, let’s fix this place up.’

“If people designate their properties, then we can go in and help them do what they need to do to restore it.”

PHOTOS: Will this undesignated historic Edmonton mansion be lost?

Edmonton’s Urban Planning Committee recommended to council that a “notice of intention to designate” the J.B. Little Brickyard House (10004 – 90 Street) be given.

If the property receives official designation, it could benefit from up to $39,493 from the Heritage Resources reserve.

READ MORE: Historic Edmonton building demolition on list of worst national losses

The site is listed on the Inventory of Historic Resources in Edmonton.

The city has been trying to encourage the restoration and protection of older buildings, especially considering Edmonton’s younger age.

READ MORE: City of Edmonton takes rare step to save historic Iron Works building

“It’s part of who we are,” Henderson said, “particularly a building like that is so deeply embedded in the history of Edmonton and how Edmonton was built.

“If we lose those stories, then you lose a sense of who you are and where you’ve come from. We’re a very young city. We actually don’t go back as far as other cities and it’s really important that we hold on to that sense of who we’ve been and where we’ve come from and that helps us understand where we’re going.”

The official designation won’t happen for a few months and there must be a public hearing prior.