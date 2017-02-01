Politics
February 1, 2017 2:33 pm

Iran ‘on notice’ over ballistic missile test: White House

By Staff Reuters

In this file photo obtained from the Iranian Fars News Agency, a Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. The White House has put Iran "on notice" over more tests conducted over the weekend.

(AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh)
President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was officially putting Iran on notice on Wednesday over its “destabilizing activity” after it test-fired a ballistic missile over the weekend.

“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn told a White House briefing, without explaining exactly what that meant.

Flynn said the ballistic missile launch on Sunday was in defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution that called on Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Global News

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

