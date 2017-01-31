World
January 31, 2017 12:37 am
Updated: January 31, 2017 12:38 am

Iran ballistic missile test has UN Security Council on edge

By Staff The Associated Press

In this July 20, 2015 file photo, members of the Security Council vote at United Nations headquarters.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
The U.N. Security Council scheduled urgent consultations Tuesday on an Iranian ballistic missile test at the request of the United States.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said it wanted the U.N.’s most powerful body to discuss Sunday’s launch of a medium-range missile.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said earlier that he did not know the “exact nature” of the test and expected to have more information later.

A defence official said the missile test ended with a “failed” re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. The official had no other details, including the type of missile. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iran is the subject of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead. As part of the 2015 nuclear deal, the U.N. ban was prolonged by eight years, although Iran has flaunted the restriction.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was looking into whether the ballistic missile test violates the U.S. Security Council resolution.

READ MORE: Iran test-fires ballistic missile despite nuclear deal: report

“When actions are taken that violate or are inconsistent with the resolution, we will act to hold Iran accountable and urge other countries to do so as well,” Toner said.

Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Iran for the missile test.

“No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security,” Corker, a Republican from Tennessee, said in a written statement.

In this photo obtained from the Iranian Fars News Agency, a Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard test-fired two ballistic missiles Wednesday with the phrase “Israel must be wiped out\” written on them, a show of deterrence power by the Islamic Republic as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden visited Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

(AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh)

Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, meanwhile, claimed a successful missile strike against a warship in the Red Sea belonging to the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Video footage shown on the rebels’ al-Masirah television on Monday shows a warship being hit and a fire on board starting as a man not shown in the video shouts the rebels’ trademark chant of “Allahu akbar (God is greatest), death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews and victory for Islam.”

The media arm of the Shiite rebels, also known as the Houthis, said the vessel was believed to belong to the Saudi Arabian navy.

