One dead in North Central house fire

Regina fire crews were kept busy battling a fatal house fire in North Central early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:00 a.m. at 2990 Seventh Avenue, and when fire crews arrived the main floor of the building was fully engulfed.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and searched the house. Firefighters located a female in the home and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The other occupants in the house were able to escape safely.

Damage to the main floor of the home was significant.

More information will be released once the investigation by fire is done.