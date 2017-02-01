Cameco risks losing $1.3B in revenue as Tokyo Electric moves to terminate contract

Cameco (TSX:CCO), Canada’s largest uranium company, said Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) is seeking to terminate a multi-year supply contract that would be worth about $1.3 billion of revenue through 2028.

The Saskatoon-based company said the Japanese power company has cited forces beyond its control – specifically government regulations arising from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident – that have prevented the operation of TEPCO’s nuclear plants.

It says TEPCO has refused to accept a uranium delivery scheduled for today.

“We are surprised and disappointed that TEPCO is seeking to terminate its contract given all the past productive discussions we have had to date,” Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco, said in the statement.

“During the past week we tried to engage TEPCO to obtain clarification given conflicting information we had received previously from them and only received confirmation of their intent to terminate the contract yesterday.”

Cameco said in Wednesday’s statement that there’s no basis for terminating the contract.

A termination would affect about 9.3 million pounds of uranium supplied by Cameco through 2028, including about 855,000 pounds annually in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Cameco estimates the revenue at risk this year is $126 million, out of between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion from all sources including TEPCO.

