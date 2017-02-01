Alberta’s non-partisan child deaths review panel meets for 1st time Wednesday

The first meeting takes place Wednesday for a non-partisan panel tasked with finding ways to improve the province’s review process when a child who is in government care dies.

The panel was formed two months after media reports and the child and youth advocate suggested that for two years, there had been little action taken after a four-year-old girl, known as Serenity, passed away in kinship care.

Serenity died while in the care of extended family. She was sent to hospital with severe brain trauma and signs of physical and sexual abuse. Serenity was also found to be severely malnourished. In a report, Alberta Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff said the warnings signs of mistreatment were investigated but dismissed. The news provoked a public outcry.

The Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention meeting at Government House (12845 102 Ave.) will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open to the public and media.

The province said the morning will be focused largely on procedural details. After lunch, the panel will move on to an introduction to Alberta’s child intervention system and current child death review process. More details will be available at the meeting.

The NDP government unveiled the 13-member panel two weeks ago. It will be chaired by Peace River NDP MLA Debbie Jabour. It will be called upon to make recommendations to improve the province’s child death review process, come up with suggestions for how to strengthen the child intervention system and to look at systemic issues that lead to children ending up in government care.

All five political parties will be represented on the panel, which also includes experts on child intervention and indigenous issues.

Aside from Jabour, the other 12 members of the panel are:

Maria Fitzpatrick, NDP MLA for Lethbridge-East

Nicole Goehring, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs

Graham Sucha, NDP MLA for Calgary-Shaw

Heather Sweet, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Manning

Cameron Westhead, NDP MLA for Banff-Cochrane

Jason Nixon, Wildrose MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Ric McIver, Progressive Conservative party’s interim leader and MLA for Calgary-Hays

David Swann, Alberta Liberal party leader and MLA for Calgary-Mountain View

Greg Clark, Alberta party leader and MLA for Calgary-Elbow

Dr. Peter Choate, Mount Royal University

Dr. Patti LaBoucane-Benson, Native Counselling Services of Alberta

Dr. Bruce MacLaurin, University of Calgary

Irfan Sabir, minister of Human Services and NDP MLA for Calgary-McCall (Sabir will sit as an ex-officio member on the panel)

– With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News, and The Canadian Press