February 1, 2017 8:05 am

Kitchen fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro leaves family stranded

By Global News

A kitchen fire in Pierrefonds-Roxboro has forced a family of four from their home.

The fire began at around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Bedford Street.

When firefighters arrived a 75-year-old woman was trapped on the second floor and two kids were in the basement.

The children escaped but the woman was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters estimate damages to the kitchen range up to $75,000.

