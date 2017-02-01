Canada
February 1, 2017 7:32 am

TTC parking lot at Yorkdale open for business after extensive renovations

Renovations are finally complete at the TTC parking lot at Yorkdale Station which now holds more than 1,000 spaces for commuters.

Transit users will see a price hike from $5 to $7 a day for parking.

The new spots provide much needed relief for commuters who have seen a number of TTC parking lots close down in recent months on the Yonge-University-Spadina subway line.

The Wilson Station parking lot had one of four locations permanently close down on Dec. 1, which consists of 610 spaces.

The TTC said 2,800 new spots will open up at three lots on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension by the end of 2017.

