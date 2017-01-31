LIVE UPDATES: Emergency debate on Trump’s travel ban in House of Commons

MPs will be debating the U.S. President Donald Trump’s contentious travel ban and refugee ban Tuesday night.
The Liberal government is holding the line on its immigration and refugee policy in the wake of the U.S. travel ban, but leaving the door open to future adjustments as they continue to study the far-reaching – and fast-changing – implications.
At NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan’s request, MPs held the emergency debate Tuesday evening on the U.S. travel ban and how Canada should respond.
In the debate, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair urged the government to lift an “artificial, arbitrary” cap on the number of Syrian refugees who can be brought to Canada through private sponsorships, which is currently set at 1,000 applications – a target that was reached over the weekend.
“A cap such as this one, especially when the United States has banned admission to Syrian refugees for an indeterminate time is completely unacceptable and goes against the international law that has been advocated since the Second World War,” Mulcair said.
Kwan said the intent of the debate is to find out how the ban will affect Canadians and how the Liberal government plans to deal with it. The ban doesn’t allow nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries into the U.S. for 90 days as the government reviews its vetting process. It also puts a halt on refugees for 120 days.
So far, a representative from the Immigration Department confirmed to Global News that Canadian “permanent residents travelling with a valid Canadian permanent resident card and passport from one of the seven affected countries will continue to have access to the United States and will need to continue meeting the U.S. requirement to hold a valid U.S. visa.”
Canadian dual citizens of the affected countries are also exempt from the ban.
*with files from Amy Minsky and the Canadian Press
NDP MP Niki Ashton says these are dark times, but thanks public for standing up for rights of immigrants, calls it a beacon of hope.
Tory MP Michelle Rempel says “rather than send out tweets” offering heartfelt sentiments, the government should take action and welcome persecuted Yazidis into the country instead.
Tory MP Michelle Rempel questions Canada’s immigration decision must be questioned, citing Liberal’s recent decision to live Mexico visa requirement.
More info on Minister Hussen’s commitment to helping people stranded by Trump’s travel, refugee bans
NDP MP Randall Garrison says the immigration and travel ban paints a target on muslims, and also LGBT community, since homosexuality is banned in all seven countries.
Green party Elizabeth May calls the executive order appaling, and is the first to call for more public to be allowed into the gallery for this emergency debate.
Conservative MP Karen Vecchio asks Minister Hussen to clarify on safe third party agreement.
Minister of Immigration Ahmed Hussen mentions Syrian refugees who started a business called Peace By Chocolate as an example of how refugees help Canadian economy.
The owner of the business said they were denied entry to the U.S. last week, because he didn’t have a visa.
On Tuesday, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said President Donald Trump’s travel ban “cannot be tolerated by Canada” and that the Canadian government has an “obligation to speak out.” Mulcair went on to condemn the travel ban and called it “racist” and “appalling.”
Minister of Immigration Ahmed Hussen says he signed a policy to extend Canadian visas for people from 7 countries who are not allowed back into the States.
Minister of Immigration Ahmed Hussen says Canada is welcoming nation, and that immigration helps our economic prosperity. He says government is continuing dialogue with U.S.
Over 2000 refugees that have been stranded by Trump’s refugee ban need immediate help, Tom Mulcair says.
“It’s time to say no to Donald Trump, and yes to Human Rights.” – Tom Mulcair
NDP MP Jenny Kwan said Canada can’t have confidence the
American refugee system “is providing a safe haven for those who face
persecution” following President Trump’s travel ban. Because of that, the NDP
called for the immediate suspension of “the safe third party agreement.”
NDP officially calls for Liberal government to:
- Lift the 1,000-application cap for private sponsorship of Syrian refugees in Canada.
- Fast track refugee applications approved in the U.S. prior to the start of the ban on Friday, or whose U.S. applications were near completion.
- Work with international community to address shortfall of refugee resettlement resources.
- Canada must work with the U.S. government to make sure Canadians travelling in the States will be allowed to travel back to Canada
- Condemn the ban of refugees and travel from the 7 countries
Tom Mulcair calls the ban fundamentally unacceptable.
“The world is watching, and lives hang in the balance…. Canada must step up and do it’s part.”
“When you have division and the policy of fear, it does not breed safety,” Jenny Kwan says.
Kevin Lamoureux refers back to PM Justin Trudeau’s tweet on the matter. https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/825438460265762816
NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan says Canada needs to step up and offer a clear path forward in regards to the ban.
