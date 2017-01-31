Donald Trump’s travel ban to take centre stage in House of Commons Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump’s contentious travel ban is set to hit the floor of the House of Commons Tuesday evening when MPs launch into an emergency debate on the issue.

House Speaker Geoff Regan decided the debate should go forward after receiving a request from NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan following a weekend of confusion and protest for many, and cancelled flights and detention on U.S ground for others.

Kwan, who announced her intention just hours before the country was rocked by the massacre at a Quebec City mosque, had initially wanted the House to address the issue as its first order of business upon return from the winter break yesterday.

The Commons closed the doors early Monday, however, so members could mourn and honour the six victims shot to death while praying.

Kwan’s intention with tonight’s debate, she said, is to understand exactly how the temporary American ban on people coming from seven Muslim-majority countries will affect Canadians, including those with permanent residency status.

“The ban will have disastrous implications for thousands of innocent travellers — family members, students, business people, indeed travellers of all kinds — but most disturbingly for the men, women, and children who are seeking asylum and fleeing persecution,” Kwan said in the Commons on Monday while formally asking the Speaker to allow the emergency debate.

“Additionally, many Canadians are uncertain about the circumstances of their own travel to the United States.”

She also wants the House to hear what the Liberal government plans to do about Trump’s ban.

In his most sweeping decision since taking office Jan. 20, Trump on Friday signed an executive order putting an indefinite hold on allowing Syrian refugees into the United States, a four-month hold on accepting refugees from all other countries, and a three-month ban on travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Late Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said they’d spoken with members of the Trump administration who told them the ban will not affect anyone holding a Canadian passport, including dual citizens.

Kwan says many questions remain about whether they will be subject to additional screening and delays and whether Canada will take in a greater number of refugees.

“An emergency debate would allow parliamentarians to address this unacceptable situation and allow the Government of Canada to hear suggestions from parliamentarians and develop and implement a response strategy,” Kwan said. “For example, the idea of Canada stepping up and sheltering the refugees being shut out of the United States is an important one, and lifting of the 1,000-application ban on privately sponsored refugees is a valid suggestion and should be considered.”

Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American fears about terror attacks during his campaign, had promised what he called “extreme vetting” of immigrants and refugees from areas the White House said the U.S. Congress deemed to be high risk.

He told reporters in the White House’s Oval Office on Saturday that his order was “not a Muslim ban” and said the measures were long overdue.

The emergency debate is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening at 7:30.

With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters