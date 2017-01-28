Canada
January 28, 2017 10:40 pm
Updated: January 28, 2017 10:53 pm

Canadians with dual citizenship won’t be affected by Donald Trump travel ban

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Judge blocks Trump’s travel ban; can’t deport citizens

A A

Canadian passport holders won’t be affected by a American ban that has barred citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.

An email from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s office late Saturday said that the U.S. has given assurances that Canadians with dual citizenship will not be turned away at the border.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Air Canada, WestJet waive cancellation fees for travellers affected by Trump travel ban

Earlier the U.S. State Department said that Canadians with dual citizenship from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya would be denied entry for the next three months.

But Kate Purchase, Trudeau’s director of communications, said in an email that Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has given assurances that Canadian passports will be dealt with normally by American border officials.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau tweets messages of welcome to refugees as Trump travel ban sets in

The federal government has been low key in its response to the American ban, with Trudeau only offering a tweet that Canada would welcome those fleeing persecution, terror and war regardless of their faith.

Some Canadian groups representing people from the countries affected have condemned the American ban.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada dual citizens
Donald Trump travel ban
Faces of Donald Trump travel ban
Trump travel ban Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News