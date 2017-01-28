Air Canada, WestJet waive cancellation fees for travellers affected by Trump travel ban

Air Canada and WestJet will temporarily waive change and cancellation fees for travellers who can no longer fly to the United States as a result of President Donald Trump‘s executive order banning passport holders of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country.

Travelers who have to cancel their flights will be offered a full refund, while those who have to change their destination will only have to pay the difference in fare, according to travel advisories on the Air Canada and WestJet websites.

WestJet says it will also issue a travel bank credit to travelers whose new itineraries are cheaper than their original ones.

A WestJet spokesperson confirmed to Global News that a U.S.-bound passenger was turned back in order to comply with Trump’s order, although she didn’t say which country the passenger was a citizen of.

Air Canada said it expected that only a small handful of its passengers would be affected.

Trump’s order prohibits anyone who holds a passport issued from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering or transiting the U.S. for at least 90 days.

— Patrick Cain and Kevin Nielsen contributed to this report.