Canadians who are dual citizens of countries affected by Trump immigration order can’t go to US

Canadians who are dual citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen will not be allowed to enter the United States under an order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump Friday.

Dual citizens who hold Canadian passports as well as a passport from any of those countries are covered by the ban. But those who were born in one of those countries but only hold a Canadian passport, and are not dual citizens, appear to be unaffected by the ban.

“Travelers who have nationality or dual nationality of one of these countries will not be permitted for 90 days to enter the United States or be issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa,” a U.S. State Department official told Global News in an emailed statement.

“Those nationals or dual nationals holding valid immigrant or nonimmigrant visas will not be permitted to enter the United States during this period. Visa interviews will generally not be scheduled for nationals of these countries during this period.”

“This Executive Order should not affect dual-nationality Americans at all.”

WestJet Airlines said it turned back a passenger bound for the United States Saturday in order to comply with the executive order.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the airline would give full refunds to anyone affected by the U.S. executive order. It did not say which country the passenger had come from.

Stewart said WestJet had been informed by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) that the ban did not apply to dual citizens who had passports from countries other than those covered by the ban: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Guests w/ Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen or Libya passport prohibited from entering or transiting the US. https://t.co/K8CxmjncAN pic.twitter.com/8RK1JqEwaQ — WestJet (@WestJet) January 28, 2017

“U.S. CBP has confirmed it is the citizenship document they present to enter the country, not the country of where they were born,” Stewart wrote in an email.

Air Canada, the country’s other major airline, said it was complying with the order but did not comment on whether it had yet denied travel to any passengers.

“We are required to ensure passengers have the required documents for entry into, or transit the countries they are traveling to,” said spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur. “In the case of these nationalities, they are not permitted to enter the U.S.”

