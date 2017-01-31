Many Montreal West homeowners hit with double-digit tax hikes

The cold January temperatures felt in Montreal West are nothing compared to the chilly surprise many residents received when they opened their mail.

Dozens of homeowners are looking at property tax bill hikes ranging between 10 and 22 per cent.

William Dere owes $1,300 more this year than he did last year. He’s looking at a 22 per cent hike – like nothing he’s experienced in his 36 years as a resident.

“We’ve been treated very shoddily by the town administration… They’re soaking us,” he said.

He was one of several people who questioned Mayor Beny Masella at a Monday night council meeting about the increases.

But Masella told the homeowners the increases are not his administration’s fault, but that of the City of Montreal.

The municipal valuations for homeowners of duplexes in the northern part of Montreal West are set by city officials.

They significantly increased the valuations of the home, leading to the huge overall tax bill increases.

“There was one particular segment in that grouping which was the duplex owners which carried a huge increase that the regular single-family homes did not see,” Masella said.

The mayor is trying to reassure residents. He’s planning to meet with Montreal city officials and see if someone from the evaluations committee can meet with Montreal West homeowners to explain the increases.

For now, homeowners can appeal their municipal valuations with the City of Montreal, something Dere intends to do.