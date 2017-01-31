Man charged by Toronto police after escort, spa robberies

Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a series of robberies over the past month.

Police said officers were called to the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East area Monday with a report of an escort robbery.

Officers said a man allegedly contacted a woman for escort services while posing as a client. It’s unclear how the suspect found the woman’s cellphone number, the police said.

Police said the woman allowed the man to enter the apartment where he took out a firearm, forced all the victims into one area and ordered them to hand over money and valuables.

Const. Jen Sidhu told Global News police were called by one of the victims as the man exited the apartment. She said officers arrested the suspect as he was coming out of the elevator and a firearm was recovered.

Sidhu said similar-style robberies occurred between Jan. 9 and Jan. 30, including at a spa, and that the suspect wielded a machete in one instance.

Oral Carver Lewis has been charged with robbery, weapons dangerous, two counts of robbery using an imitation firearm, three counts of forcible confinement and six counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Monday.

Sidhu said Lewis is known to police. He was previously charged with sexual assault and weapons-related charges in 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).