16 charged in ‘gang’-related GTA-wide robbery investigation: police

Police have made 16 arrests in connection to an armed robbery ring allegedly committed by gang members originating from the northwest corridor of Toronto.

Toronto police Hold Up Staff Inspector Mike Earl said during a press conference Thursday morning that the arrests stem from 37 robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area from May 2016.

“They seem to have a roster of recruitment that is never-ending and they are using stolen cars, stolen from the outlying jurisdictions,” Earl said.

Police said the suspects targeted banks and retail stores, while also committing street robberies and home invasions.

Earl said their tactics included using notes in bank robberies to sawed-off shotguns, a rifle and handguns in retail robberies.

Police have identified the two gangs involved as The Complex Crip Gangsters and the Treyy Money Gang.

Earl said the gang members intermixed and operated in a very sophisticated manner to avoid detection.

“It’s much like a criminal organization with these individuals,” Earl said. “We have recovered some firearms and because of the seriousness of the robberies and the amount of mixing and matching we do, there are several suspects that we have not yet identified.”

The 16 suspects have been charged with numerous offences including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, property obtained by crime and assault with a weapon.

A full list of the suspects and charges laid is available here.

Police said arrest warrants have been issued for two adults and a 17-year-old male in connection to several other robberies.

“I don’t think it’s over. Until we actually collapse this entire gang, it’s not over,” Earl said. “We have to keep working on this so they can’t rebuild their roster.”

Police said the arrests were part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving police departments from Halton, Peel, Guelph, York, Barrie, Durham and Hamilton.

Earl said the robbery investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).