Saskatchewan police focusing on occupant safety in February

Occupant safety will be the focus of February’s traffic spotlight in Saskatchewan.

According to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), improper use or a lack of seatbelt or car seat contributed to 17 deaths on provincial roads in 2015.

Officials added that seatbelts can decrease the chance of serious injuries by as much as 50 per cent.

During February, police around Saskatchewan will be paying close attention for any drivers or passengers who are not buckled up. This also includes children who are not in the correct type of car seat for their age and size.

It’s the driver’s responsibility to ensure all passengers under 16 years old are properly restrained, so SGI offers free clinics to teach motorists about using child car seats correctly.

SGI also has these tips to help keep everyone safe in vehicles:

Buckle up, every time;

Ensure harness straps lay flat and only one finger fits between the straps and an occupant;

Keep children in their current seat until they reach the maximum weight according to the seat’s manufacturer;

Make sure the seatbelt fits securely across the middle of the shoulder and across the hips; and

Get the right fit. It’s free to visit any SGI car seat clinic or book an appointment with a certified technician year-round.

For more information on occupant safety, visit SGI online.