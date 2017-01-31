Home Ice Campaign asking city for $3M for new University of Saskatchewan arena

Saskatoon city council will have its chance to debate if a future hockey arena at the University of Saskatchewan will receive additional public funding.

The Home Ice Campaign is asking the city for up to three-million dollars more in funds for a sports facility at the Saskatoon campus.

The committee on planning, development and community services received a report on Monday outlining potential funding options.

“The project is pegged at about 41 million plus or minus, our capital campaign committee, we have a mandate of 29 million and we’re working toward that,” Tim Hodgson, chair of the Home Ice Campaign, said.

“This three million dollars would go right to the bottom line in terms of helping construct the facility.”

The city has already committed one million dollars to the project, which will include an extra sheet of ice to be used by the Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association.

Merlis Belsher Place will replace aging Rutherford Rink.

Construction is slated to start once all the funds have been raised.