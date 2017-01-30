Hundreds converge on Alberta legislature grounds for Quebec mosque shooting vigil

Hundreds of people gathered at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton Monday night to pay tribute to people killed in Quebec Sunday in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a “terrorist attack.”

Six people taking part in evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre were shot to death, eight others were seriously injured.

“We’re hoping that people walk away with a renewed sense of optimism, with a renewed sense of hope and you know, just this notion that this is what Canada is,” said Mustafa Farooq with the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, which organized the vigil. https://twitter.com/SarahNKraus/status/826242891227893760

“This would have been their last prayer of the day,” Farooq said, when asked what he believed the victims would have been doing at the time they were shot.

“[They would have been] just coming in, putting away the stresses [and] the worries of the workday behind them, submitting to God, asking for forgiveness, thinking about what they did in their day, trying to think about how they’re going to make their next day a better one, how they’re going to make their society, their neighbours around them happier — that’s really what would have been going on there when they were shot in the back.

“We want to show Edmontonians that this is a place of hope, not a place of despair,” he added, pointing out Edmonton is the birthplace of the anti-racism hashtag “makeitawkward.”

Farooq also said, “We’re all affected when bad things happen” a sentiment echoed by Mayor Don Iveson when he spoke to the crowd that had assembled.

“When one of us is attacked in hatred, we are all attacked,” Iveson said. “That’s the Canadian deal.”

The rally featured a number of speakers including Premier Rachel Notley as well as indigenous, Jewish and Christian leaders.

“I think it was important to us because as Canadians are mourning, as we’re all feeling that kind of sense of sadness and horror, thinking that this kind of thing really wouldn’t happen – that a place of worship would never be attacked in Canada,” Farooq said. “This is 2017. How could this happen?”

On Monday night, Edmonton’s High Level Bridge was lit up in the colours of the Quebec flag to show solidarity with the province in which the shooting occurred.

-With files from Sarah Kraus.