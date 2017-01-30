Candlelight vigil planned in Edmonton after Quebec mosque mass shooting

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held Monday night at the Alberta Legislature to pay tribute to the victims of Sunday night’s terror attack at a mosque in Quebec City.

The vigil and prayer of remembrance, which is being hosted by the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC), gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

“Join us in honouring the lives lost over the weekend,” the Facebook event for the vigil read. “As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred.”

AMPAC said while some candles will be provided, those going to the vigil are encouraged to bring their own candles as well.

Six people were killed and eight more injured, including several children, at a Quebec City mosque on Sunday night.

Police and public officials are treating the mass shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec (Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre) as an act of terrorism.

On Monday morning a hospital spokeswoman said five people who were injured in the shooting were in critical condition. The spokeswoman with the Centre Hospitalier Universite Laval said at least three of those people are currently between life and death.

At least 14 other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Quebec provincial police said the victims are between 39 and 70. All were men.

Shortly after the shooting, two men were arrested: one at the scene, and the other on a highway east of the downtown core, near Ile-d’Orleans.