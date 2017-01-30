Fire at home may be linked to loud party vandalism

A fire that destroyed a home in Edgewood may be related to an earlier altercation involving the resident.

The small community is south of Nakusp along the west shore of Upper Arrow Lake.

On Saturday night, RCMP were called to Edgewood to deal with a man who was upset with a loud party at his neighbour’s.

The man used a chainsaw to attempt to cut down a hydro pole that carried electricity lines to the residence.

He was physically restrained by party goers until police arrived and arrested him.

The 44-year-old received hospital treatment for injuries suffered in the altercation.

While in custody, his home was destroyed by a fire which claimed the life of a pet cat.

“At this point, police have not confirmed that these incidents are linked, however given the time line, investigators will consider this as a possible investigative avenue.” states an RCMP news release.

Police say the cause of the fire is unknown.