January 30, 2017 3:04 pm

Candlelight vigil planned at Manitoba Legislature for victims of Quebec City shooting

Lauren Portrait By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Police attend the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Monday January 30, 2017. Candlelight vigils are being organized across Canada, including in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
WINNIPEG -When Winnipegger, Jaron Hart first heard the news of the mass shooting in Quebec Sunday night he said he felt sick to his stomach.

“I couldn’t sleep,” Hart said. “I wanted to do something.”

Hart, chair of the not-for-profit group Manitobans for Human Rights, has organized a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature.

He’s asking people to show for 6 p.m, with speeches to begin at 6:15 p.m.

“This horrific lack of respect for innocent human lives is not tolerated in Canada,” Hart said. “The atrocity that occurred in Quebec City yesterday night represents an act of hatred and blind intolerance and has ignited a strong desire on the part of Canadians to hold immediate vigils across Canada to offer strong support for the victims of this massacre and their families.”

Both Mayor Brian Bowman and Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson are expected to speak, along with the Manitoba Islamic Association.

READ: ‘This is not something we tolerate as Canadians’: Manitoba Islamic Association on Quebec City shooting 

The vigil is expected to run until 7:15 p.m.

At 8 p.m all Winnipegers are invited to prayers at a mosque at 2445 Waverley St., mostly in English. The doors will be open to everyone regardless of faith, background or beliefs.

