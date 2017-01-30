Ivanka Trump skewered for ‘tone-deaf’ date night pic in wake of travel ban

Was Ivanka Trump‘s message to the world on Saturday: “Let them eat cake”?

In a move that’s being lambasted for its “tone-deaf” nature, the newly minted first daughter posted a glamorous picture to social media on Saturday while thousands took to the streets in protest of her father’s executive order to restrict travel to the U.S. by residents of seven Muslim-majority nations.

She posted the picture — in which she poses in a $5,000 Carolina Herrera gown alongside her tuxedo-clad husband — to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts with no caption.

But internet commentators had plenty of words for her.

@amjoyshow @IvankaTrump It reminds me of when Germans danced to Richard Wagner and went to concerts as Jews were led into gas chambers. — Katie (@wrennywrenn) January 29, 2017

.@IvankaTrump "Honey, we're late for the wrong side of history party." https://t.co/H3frMEAdXu — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump @GlennF This is how a third world dictatorship looks like: the dictator's family throws fancy parties while the country melts. — CÉSAR AMADOR (@MediAmador) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump Your father is responsible for two senior citizens with green cards being illegally detained at O'Hare for 10 hours.Have fun! — Cher (@thecherness) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump glad you're enjoying your new house in DC while Syrian children die — Ali (@VTAliTriumphant) January 29, 2017

@IvankaTrump just like the dresses worn by refugee women that are cold and have nowhere to go! Charming! — emil rustempasic (@EmilRustempasic) January 30, 2017

The couple had reportedly attended the black-tie Alfalfa Club dinner, an elite annual affair that brings together some of the world’s most notable one per cent. Reportedly, this year’s attendees included Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

While the first daughter’s social media feeds have been increasingly populated with polished images of her and her family attending Washington events, Saturday night’s post was especially egregious according to many.

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, and halting the entry of residents from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days. It also banned the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely. The order left many Muslims seeking the enter or re-enter the U.S. stranded at airports around the country.

To many, the ban on Syrian refugees, who are currently entrenched in a bloody civil war, is particularly deplorable.

When @IvankaTrump posted this photo many refugees were being turned away. Nice dress, maybe she can send it to a Syrian child for warmth. pic.twitter.com/Pkg8sLoDjU — Jackie (@Jackstar009) January 29, 2017

Neither Ivanka nor a representative from her camp have commented on the furor.