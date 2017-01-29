B.C. to lift foreign buyers tax for people with work permits

B.C.’s premier has announced the province is lifting the 15 per cent foreign buyers tax for anyone living in Metro Vancouver with a work permit.

The move is an effort to encourage people to come to the province. Those who live, work and pay B.C. taxes will now be exempt from the additional property transfer tax.

“People who are seeking refuge around the world should be able to find safe-haven here in our province. We believe the best and the brightest should be able to come to B.C.,” Clark said during a media scrum at the Chinese New Year parade in Vancouver Sunday.

It appears the move is in response to Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel and immigration into the U.S. for people with passports in seven Middle East and North African countries.